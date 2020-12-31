Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Cohu posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Insiders have sold a total of 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cohu by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cohu by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 159,536 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 209,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

