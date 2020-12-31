Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Trading 15.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $31.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Codiak BioSciences traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.30. 296,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 278,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

