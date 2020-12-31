Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $670.00

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 663.99 ($8.68), with a volume of 79001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.54).

CDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

Get Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 547.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.77.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.