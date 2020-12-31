CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 251.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CME Group by 77.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 114,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

