CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 12,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.52 million and a P/E ratio of -15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

