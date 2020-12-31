Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $595.00

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 580.73 ($7.59), with a volume of 274943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 429.51. The firm has a market cap of £583.89 million and a PE ratio of 30.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.