Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 6,945,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 2,475,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

