Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

