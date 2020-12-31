Civic Hits Market Capitalization of $56.02 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Civic has a market capitalization of $56.02 million and $10.41 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00038928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00274100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.18 or 0.01953981 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

