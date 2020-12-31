Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,708 shares of company stock worth $64,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

