Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $20.64 on Monday. Citizens has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.