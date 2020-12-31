Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO Sells $1,025,889.48 in Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $198.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 182.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 22.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

