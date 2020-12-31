Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO Sells $1,025,889.48 in Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $198.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
Read More: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.