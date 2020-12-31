Chrono.tech Hits Market Cap of $229,938.01 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $229,938.01 and $39,478.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00006467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

