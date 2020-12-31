Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Chorus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

