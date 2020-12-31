Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) Head to Head Survey

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Fog Cutter Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Fog Cutter Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 14 17 1 2.59 Fog Cutter Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus target price of $1,338.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 4.08% 16.70% 5.38% Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 6.88 $350.16 million $14.05 97.81 Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Fog Cutter Capital Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Fog Cutter Capital Group Company Profile

Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. focuses on opportunistic investing, structuring and managing real estate-related assets, including the acquisition of companies engaged in real estate investment activities, mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine real estate loans and other real estate related assets. The Company invests where its expertise in intensive asset management, mortgage and real estate credit analysis and financial structuring can create value.

