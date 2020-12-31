China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $10.22. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £32.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.