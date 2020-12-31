China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

About China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF)

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.