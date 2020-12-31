Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares were down 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 3,419,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,390,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,920,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 796,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 662,112 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 652,771 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

