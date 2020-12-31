Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Down 8.2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.57. 863,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 605,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $177.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

