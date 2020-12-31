ChartEx Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. ChartEx has a total market cap of $180,971.24 and approximately $18,537.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00180414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00561508 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00304554 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00082707 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

