Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Vanguard by 189.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $162,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.40 million, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.04.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,050.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

