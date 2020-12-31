Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 312.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The company has a market cap of $475.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHIL shares. BidaskClub cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

