Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 191,217 GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

GOCO opened at $13.46 on Thursday. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOCO. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

