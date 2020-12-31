Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 205.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,006 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Marine Products worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 171.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marine Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 22.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

MPX opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $503.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

