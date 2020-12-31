Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares in the company, valued at $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

LC opened at $8.37 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

