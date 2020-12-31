Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,221 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Peabody Energy worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 643.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,078 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,414,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 387,976 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NYSE BTU opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

