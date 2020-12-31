ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $2.75 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00009673 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

