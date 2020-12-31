Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $23,160.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,006,077.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $431.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNBKA. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

