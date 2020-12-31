CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

CNP stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

