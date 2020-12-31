Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $421.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 6.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 646,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 50.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 238,808 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.