Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.41

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTRY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.