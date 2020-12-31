CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

CCL Industries stock remained flat at $$46.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

