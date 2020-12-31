Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $185.74

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and traded as high as $186.12. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $186.12, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIOY shares. Citigroup downgraded Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.72 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

