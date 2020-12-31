Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after buying an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.45 and a 200 day moving average of $172.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

