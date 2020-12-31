CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post $148.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.30 million and the lowest is $147.59 million. CarGurus posted sales of $158.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $548.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.49 million to $549.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $644.12 million, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $665.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,119,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,960.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,418 shares of company stock worth $8,557,242. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 40.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 274.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 507,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

