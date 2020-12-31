Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.49

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 131274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.06 million and a PE ratio of -597.50.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,000. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock worth $5,929,597.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.