Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $48.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 3619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capri by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

