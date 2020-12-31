Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.79.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 1,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 1,581,103 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $25,635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 421.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 911,240 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $12,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

