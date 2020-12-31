Cappasity (CAPP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,525.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Cappasity has a market cap of $383,440.88 and $1,525.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.01965646 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

