Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.22. Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$19.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27.

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

