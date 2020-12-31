Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.16. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 1,989 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Canterbury Park accounts for 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.