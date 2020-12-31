Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.16. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 1,989 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.52.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%.
Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
