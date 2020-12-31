Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given New C$445.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$443.00 to C$445.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$429.69.
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$445.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$446.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$432.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$395.84.
In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
