Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given New C$445.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$443.00 to C$445.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$429.69.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$445.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$446.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$432.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$395.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.