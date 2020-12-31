Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.21

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and traded as low as $108.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) shares last traded at $109.01, with a volume of 3,586,401 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.89. The firm has a market cap of C$48.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

