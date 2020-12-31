Cameron Turtle Sells 19,500 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $35,044.66.

On Thursday, November 5th, Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $546,505.00.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBIO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

