Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,584 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.25% of Cameco worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,645 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 770,377 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.41.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

