California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $674,000 Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Annexon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $79,077,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $75,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.55.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

