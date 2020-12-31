California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,107 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE DFIN opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

