California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caleres were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $572.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.40. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

