California State Teachers Retirement System Has $719,000 Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bally’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bally’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Bally’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRWH shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

NYSE:TRWH opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 1.89. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

