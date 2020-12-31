California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 553 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

NASDAQ THFF opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $529.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.